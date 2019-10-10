Herndon sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain in the Jets' Oct. 4 practice and is expected to miss both of the team's next two games as a result of the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The tight end isn't participating in Thursday's practice, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.

After completing his four-game suspension at the conclusion of Week 5, Herndon was on tap to make his season debut Sunday against the Cowboys before the hamstring pull disrupted those plans. The Jets haven't officially ruled Herndon out for Sunday, but a resolution on his status will likely come either Thursday or Friday. While Herndon's injury is believed to be minor, he still may have a tough time at making it back in action Week 7 versus the Patriots if he's unable to put in meaningful practice reps ahead of the Oct. 21 contest. With that in mind, Ryan Griffin looks likely to remains the Jets' starting tight end for at least two more weeks.