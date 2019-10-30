Herndon (hamstring) will remain limited Wednesday at practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Herndon was a limited participant throughout last week, initially earning a 'doubtful' tag on the final injury report before the Jets downgrade him to 'out' on Saturday. After missing four games with a suspension and three more with a hamstring strain, Herndon is looking shaky for Sunday's contest in Miami.

