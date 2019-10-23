Jets' Chris Herndon: Limited to start week
Herndon (hamstring) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
The tight end is taking a tangible step forward after he was a non-participant all last week. The Jets hope to get Herndon back for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, potentially pushing Ryan Griffin into a reserve role.
