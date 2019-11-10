Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as active Sunday
Herndon (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
We'd like to see the tight end register a full and productive game before endorsing him as a reliable lineup option, but once Herndon re-establishes his role in the Jets' passing attack, he has a solid chance to re-emerge as a fantasy factor in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Could be ready to play•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Logs another limited practice•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Logs limited practice•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Doesn't see field in loss•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Active, but status unclear Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...