Play

Herndon (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

We'd like to see the tight end register a full and productive game before endorsing him as a reliable lineup option, but once Herndon re-establishes his role in the Jets' passing attack, he has a solid chance to re-emerge as a fantasy factor in the coming weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories