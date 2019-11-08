Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as questionable, but expected to play
Herndon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
That said, Cimini adds that the tight end -- who was in uniform in Week 9 but did not see the field -- is expected to make his debut in the Jets offense this Sunday. "It looks good," coach Adam Gase said Friday. Once Herndon re-establishes his role in the Jets passing attack, the tight end could re-emerge as a fantasy factor in the coming weeks, but he's a speculative lineup option in Week 10.
