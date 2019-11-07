Play

Herndon (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

We'll circle back on Herndon's status Friday, but the 2018 fourth-rounder appears to have a solid chance to make his season debut Sunday against the Giants. Once the tight end re-proves his health with a full and productive game, Herndon could re-emerge as a fantasy factor in the coming weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories