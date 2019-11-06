Jets' Chris Herndon: Logs limited practice
Herndon (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
That said, Manish Mehta of the Daily News relays that coach Adam Gase anticipates that Herndon will be able to practice fully at some point this week, which has a chance to lead to the tight end playing for the first time this season Sunday against the Giants. Herndon was active for Week 9's loss to Miami, but didn't play.
