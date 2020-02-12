Jets' Chris Herndon: Looking at potential timeshare?
Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle) said he's excited to team up with Herndon (ribs) in 2020, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official website reports.
Between a suspension, a hamstring injury and a season-ending rib injury, Herndon was limited to one game and 18 snaps in his second NFL season. Meanwhile, Griffin caught 34 passes for 320 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, starting all 13 games before an ankle injury held him out for the final three weeks. Griffin was expecting a six-month recovery process after December surgery, which likely means Herndon will be healthy before his teammate. With Griffin signing a three-year, $9.6 million extension in November, the two tight ends figure to compete for snaps in 2020, though they could also see work at the same time in multi-TE formations. A healthy position group, if it ever happens, might inspire coach Adam Gase to deviate from his preference for three-wide formations.
More News
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Hits injured reserve•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Breaks rib Sunday•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Quiet in first game action of 2019•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Could be ready to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.