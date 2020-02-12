Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle) said he's excited to team up with Herndon (ribs) in 2020, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official website reports.

Between a suspension, a hamstring injury and a season-ending rib injury, Herndon was limited to one game and 18 snaps in his second NFL season. Meanwhile, Griffin caught 34 passes for 320 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, starting all 13 games before an ankle injury held him out for the final three weeks. Griffin was expecting a six-month recovery process after December surgery, which likely means Herndon will be healthy before his teammate. With Griffin signing a three-year, $9.6 million extension in November, the two tight ends figure to compete for snaps in 2020, though they could also see work at the same time in multi-TE formations. A healthy position group, if it ever happens, might inspire coach Adam Gase to deviate from his preference for three-wide formations.