Play

Herndon (hamstring) will not practice Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Herndon is eligible to make his season debut this week, but his injury may prevent him from doing so, as he will be held out of practice Friday for the second day in a row. Herndon's official status for Week 7 will be revealed Saturday, but it's possible a final call on his availability does not come until just before the Jets' Monday night matchup with the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories