Herndon (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Though Herndon is now eligible to play after completing a four-game suspension, he's looks more week-to-week than day-to-day at this stage after getting hurt this past Friday while running routes on his own. In his anticipated absence, Ryan Griffin is in line to remain the Jets' top tight end for now, with Trevon Wesco and Daniel Brown in reserve.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories