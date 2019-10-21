Jets' Chris Herndon: Not making season debut Monday
Herndon (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Patriots, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
With Herndon nursing a hamstring injury, Ryan Griffin is in line to serve as the Jets' No. 1 tight end Monday. Herndon will presumably target a potential return to the lineup this coming Sunday against the Jaguars. Once he re-proves his health, Herndon could find himself back on the fantasy radar, with the Jets offense on the upswing thanks to QB Sam Darnold's return to action Week 6.
