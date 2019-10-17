Herndon (hamstring) will not practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Herndon, who returned to the active roster this week after serving a suspension but is still nursing a hamstring injury, will take Thursday to continue his rehab. Fortunately for Herndon, he'll have an extra day to prepare with the Jets not taking the field until Monday night, but he will likely have to put together at least a couple limited sessions before he can be cleared to return.

