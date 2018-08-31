Jets' Chris Herndon: On track for starting job
Herndon appears to have won the starting job at tight end, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Herndon was held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles, while Jordan Leggett played through the fourth quarter and caught one of three targets for 18 yards. Eric Tomlinson might also get a crack at the starting job, but Herndon figures to handle most of the pass-catching work. The rookie fourth-round pick provides the Jets with some semblance of upside at tight end for the first time in year.
