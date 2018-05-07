Jets' Chris Herndon: Participates in individual work

Herndon (knee) looked good in individual drills at the Jets' rookie minicamp, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.

Herndon suffered a torn MCL during a loss to Pitt in November, finishing his senior season at Miami with 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. Forced to miss both the scouting combine and his pro day, the 22-year-old was fortunate to be selected by the Jets at No. 107 overall in the fourth round, landing with a team that has an obvious deficiency at tight end. Herndon was only available for individual drills at minicamp, but he should be cleared for full participation before the start of training camp, where he'll battle with Jordan Leggett, Clive Walford, Eric Tomlinson, Neal Sterling and Bucky Hodges in what could be an open competition for snaps at tight end. Herndon and Leggett seem to be co-favorites for the No. 1 job.