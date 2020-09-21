Herndon caught one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to San Francisco.

Among the multitude of questions about coach Adam Gase's dubious game plan for this one was Herndon's lack of involvement, especially with the Jets now down their top four wide receivers after Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Chris Hogan (ribs) were forced to join Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) on the sidelines. The 24-year-old tight end should play a larger role in Week 3 against the Colts given the lack of healthy pass-catchers left in this offense.