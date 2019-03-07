Incoming Jets head coach Adam Gase referred to Herndon as a "unicorn" at last weekend's NFL Scouting Combine, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Herndon was considered a raw prospect coming out of Miami (Fla.) last year after a collegiate career in which he was largely overshadowed by former Hurricane teammate and 2017 first-rounder David Njoku. However, the 2018 fourth-rounder wound up having a surprisingly impressive rookie season in which he was the No. 9 overall graded tight end by Pro Football Focus -- not to mention the Jets' highest-graded offensive player overall. Gase comparing him to a mythical creature might be a bit of a stretch, but Herndon nonetheless had some extremely impressive moments in 2018 -- like his one-handed catch in traffic against Green Bay in Week 16 -- and he appears to have a strong connection with quarterback Sam Darnold. The one knock on his 2019 fantasy stock is a possible suspension he might be served as a result of a DWI charge, but the 23-year-old Herndon otherwise profiles as an intriguing fantasy prospect ahead of the 2019 campaign.