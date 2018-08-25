Jets' Chris Herndon: Quiet in debut Friday
Herndon made his professional debut in Friday's 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants, failing to haul in his lone target.
An undisclosed injury had kept Herndon out of the first two preseason games, but the rookie fourth-rounder from Miami saw plenty of run here with 25 offensive snaps and 12 more on special teams. He failed to come up with a difficult catch along the sideline on his lone target, but Herndon's receiving skills were otherwise left untested. New York's starting tight end spot remains up for grabs with the regular season fast approaching.
