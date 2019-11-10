Jets' Chris Herndon: Quiet in first game action of 2019
Herndon (hamstring) finally made his season debut and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.
A suspension and hamstring injury combined to wipe away the first half of Herndon's season, but the second-year tight end is finally back in the fold. Expect better things from Herndon moving forward, as he flashed potential with 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.
More News
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Could be ready to play•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Logs another limited practice•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Logs limited practice•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Doesn't see field in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...