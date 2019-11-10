Play

Herndon (hamstring) finally made his season debut and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

A suspension and hamstring injury combined to wipe away the first half of Herndon's season, but the second-year tight end is finally back in the fold. Expect better things from Herndon moving forward, as he flashed potential with 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories