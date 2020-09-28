Herndon caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.

Herndon isn't doing any damage downfield, with just 63 yards on his 10 catches through three weeks. At least one aspect of the Jets has looked absolutely horrid every week, and it was the passing game's turn in this one, as quarterback Sam Darnold threw for just 168 yards and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. While game script should be playing in Herndon's favor with the Jets getting blown out every week, his lack of downfield involvement limits the tight end's upside. He'll look to start building some momentum when the Broncos come to town Thursday.