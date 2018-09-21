Herndon caught both of his targets for minus-1 yard in Thursday's 21-17 loss to the Browns.

Herndon's 34 snaps on 63 offensive plays led the Jets with Neal Sterling (concussion) sidelined, but quarterback Sam Darnold didn't give his fellow rookie any looks downfield after Herndon committed an egregious drop on a deep pass last week. Until Sterling comes back, it doesn't look like New York is going to get anything meaningful out of the tight end position.