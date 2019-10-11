Herndon (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys and may not be ready to return to action in Week 7 versus the Patriots, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Per Slater, Herndon isn't officially on the Jets' roster yet, with the team currently having a roster exemption for the tight end. Herndon recently completed a four-game suspension, only to suffer a setback with his hamstring while working out on his own. Ryan Griffin will continue to start at tight end for the Jets in Herndon's continued absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories