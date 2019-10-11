Herndon (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Cowboys and may not be ready to return to action in Week 7 versus the Patriots, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Per Slater, Herndon isn't officially on the Jets' roster yet, with the team currently having a roster exemption for the tight end. Herndon recently completed a four-game suspension, only to suffer a setback with his hamstring while working out on his own. Ryan Griffin will continue to start at tight end for the Jets in Herndon's continued absence.