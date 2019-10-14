Jets' Chris Herndon: Returns to active roster
Herndon (hamstring) had his roster exemption lifted Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Herndon's suspension was lifted after Week 5, and the Jets added him to the active roster following their one-week grace period. Coach Adam Gase hopes Herndon can practice this week since he needs to shake off a hamstring injury before he can play in Sunday's game against the Patriots. Fantasy owners would be wise to pick Herndon up after Sam Darnold revitalized the passing offense with 338 yards and two scores against the Cowboys in his return from mono.
