Herndon caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's season-ending 28-14 loss to the Patriots.

Herndon absorbed an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit and still held onto the ball on his 21-yard touchdown catch late in the first half, and he ultimately set season highs in both catches and yards to finish his third campaign on a high note. The tight end struggled to get going for much of the year, but he posted three of his four highest yardage totals in the last three games and finished on a two-game touchdown streak. Though Herndon totaled just 31 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns overall, he may have salvaged his spot atop New York's tight end depth chart heading into next year with this late-season surge.