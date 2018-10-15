Jets' Chris Herndon: Scores first career touchdown
Herndon caught both of his targets for 56 yards and his first career touchdown in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.
Herndon struggled with drops earlier this season, but he hauled in both of the balls thrown his way in this one, including a 32-yard score to make it 30-13 soon after halftime. He'll be hoping this performance leads to more attention from fellow rookie Sam Darnold against the Vikings in Week 7.
More News
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Targeted once in loss•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Quiet in Week 3 loss•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Fails to step up with increased opportunity•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: No targets in NFL debut•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Listed fourth on depth chart•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: On track for starting job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...