Herndon caught both of his targets for 56 yards and his first career touchdown in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.

Herndon struggled with drops earlier this season, but he hauled in both of the balls thrown his way in this one, including a 32-yard score to make it 30-13 soon after halftime. He'll be hoping this performance leads to more attention from fellow rookie Sam Darnold against the Vikings in Week 7.