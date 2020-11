Herndon caught two of three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Herndon made a season-long 26-yard grab before adding a six-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. The score was his first of the season and broke a drought that dated back to Week 16 of the 2018 campaign. Herndon hadn't topped 30 yards since the season opener and is far from a safe fantasy play next Sunday against the Dolphins, despite this encouraging effort.