Herndon caught all four of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over Cleveland.

Herndon got wide open in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The touchdown was only Herndon's second of the season, but the 2018 fourth-round pick is building some late-campaign momentum, as he set a season high in receiving yards with 48 last week. He'll look to close out his season on a high note next week in New England.