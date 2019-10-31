Jets' Chris Herndon: Set for limited practice
Herndon (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
The Jets also restricted Herndon's workload in Wednesday's practice, so his activity Thursday doesn't represent any meaningful step forward. Since Herndon has yet to play this season after serving a four-game suspension before missing the subsequent three contests with the injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post speculates that the tight end's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is "very much up in the air." With that in mind, Herndon may need to turn in a full practice Friday for the Jets to sign off on him playing this weekend.
