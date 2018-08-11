Herndon sat out Friday's preseason opening victory over the Raiders after getting "banged up" at practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

It is unclear what specific issue Henrdon is dealing with, but it sounds like the accumulation of a few things. The rookie has impressed during training camp and climbed the depth chart in a short period of time. The Jets are presumably just allowing him an opportunity to rest up, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.