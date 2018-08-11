Jets' Chris Herndon: Sits out preseason opener
Herndon sat out Friday's preseason opening victory over the Raiders after getting "banged up" at practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
It is unclear what specific issue Henrdon is dealing with, but it sounds like the accumulation of a few things. The rookie has impressed during training camp and climbed the depth chart in a short period of time. The Jets are presumably just allowing him an opportunity to rest up, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...