Herndon caught six of seven targets for 37 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo.

Herndon caught a bad break on his fumble, as the play appeared to be an incomplete pass but stood as a fumble after a lengthy review. The tight end mostly operated underneath with quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to push the ball downfield effectively, and Herndon finished second on the team behind Jamison Crowder in targets, catches and receiving yards. He'll look to stay involved when the 49ers come to town in Week 2.