Herndon caught his lone target for 32 yards in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening loss to the Giants.

Herndon only played the opening drive along with the rest of the starters, but he still managed to get a chunk gain. The second-year tight end out of Miami (FL) has some excellent receiving chops and should turn into a good pickup once his regular-season suspension expires after Week 5. Owners looking for help at tight end should keep Herndon on their watchlist if his suspension keeps him from being scooped up on draft day.

More News
Our Latest Stories