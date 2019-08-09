Jets' Chris Herndon: Snags 32-yard catch
Herndon caught his lone target for 32 yards in Thursday's 31-22 preseason opening loss to the Giants.
Herndon only played the opening drive along with the rest of the starters, but he still managed to get a chunk gain. The second-year tight end out of Miami (FL) has some excellent receiving chops and should turn into a good pickup once his regular-season suspension expires after Week 5. Owners looking for help at tight end should keep Herndon on their watchlist if his suspension keeps him from being scooped up on draft day.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...