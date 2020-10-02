Herndon brought in one of three targets for 11 yards in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

The athletic tight end once again came up considerably short for fantasy managers, extending what has been a disappointing start to the season to a fourth game. Herndon did have six receptions in Week 1 against the Bills, but they went for just 37 yards, and he's now recorded a 5-37 line over the subsequent three games. For a player that averaged 12.9 yards per grab and four touchdowns on 39 catches during his rookie 2018 campaign before missing all but one game last year, the current numbers represent a clear and disappointing drop in downfield usage. Herndon will look to bounce back in a Week 5 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11.