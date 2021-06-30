Herndon (hamstring) has struggled to pick up the Jets' new playbook, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Herndon was bothered by a tight hamstring during June minicamp, but that may not have been the only reason both Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin got first-team snaps at tight end. Given that he's disappointed in back-to-back in seasons after a 500-yard rookie campaign, Herndon shouldn't be viewed as a shoo-in starter, especially now that the Jets have a new coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is coming over from a 49ers team that emphasized tight ends in the passing game, but that was more about George Kittle's talent than Kyle Shanahan's philosophy. Herndon, Kroft and Griffin could all compete for the starting job in training camp.