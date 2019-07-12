Herndon has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Herndon was charged with DWI last summer and pleaded guilty in January. He'll be eligible to participate in training camp and preseason before missing the first four games of the regular season. With the Jets on bye Week 4, the 23-year-old tight end won't be able to play until Week 6 against the Cowboys (Oct. 13). Eric Tomlinson, Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco are the other tight ends on New York's roster.