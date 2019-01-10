Jets' Chris Herndon: Suspension on tap
Herndon is likely to face at least a two-game suspension after pleading guilty to a DWI on Wednesday, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The incident occurred back in June and now that the legal proceedings have wrapped up, a suspension from the league office is likely to follow. The NFL's substance abuse policy for alcohol usually dictates a two-game suspension for a first offense, though they could lengthen it if they believe the incident warrants further punishment.
