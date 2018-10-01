Herndon caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Jaguars.

Herndon also watched fellow young tight end Jordan Leggett score New York's only touchdown of the game from two yards out. After getting plenty of hype in camp at a position of need for the Jets, the rookie fourth-rounder has failed to deliver much on the field. Herndon should sink further into obscurity once starter Neal Sterling (concussion) is ready to return, though there's no guarantee that happens in Week 5 against the Broncos.

