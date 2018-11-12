Herndon caught three of four targets for a team-high 34 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.

As you probably gathered from the information above, this was another ugly afternoon for New York's passing game, this time led by Josh McCown under center with Sam Darnold out due to a foot injury. Despite the dysfunction around him, Herndon continues to show flashes of potential as a rookie.

More News
Our Latest Stories