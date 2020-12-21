Herndon caught three of four targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Herndon set a new season high in receiving yards as the Jets picked up their first win of 2020 in a shocker over the heavily favored Rams. The tight end also caught at least three passes in a game for the first time since Week 3. It was nice to see Herndon actually make a meaningful contribution again, but he'll still be tough to trust over the final two games of the season given his frequent disappearing acts.