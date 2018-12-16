Jets' Chris Herndon: Three catches Week 15
Herndon caught three of four targets for 53 yards in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans.
Herndon exceeded his production from the previous two games combined but remains without a touchdown since Week 8. Reserve tight ends Jordan Leggett and Eric Tomlinson saw one target apiece as Herndon continues to top the group. The rookie fourth-round pick has shown flashes this season but is difficult to rely upon for fantasy due to the inconsistency. The Jets have a more favorable matchup Week 16 as they are set to host the Packers.
