Herndon was held to an eight-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England. He finishes his rookie season with 502 yards and four touchdowns on 39 catches.

Though he ended it with a whimper, Herndon gave Jets fans plenty of reason for optimism after years of ineptitude at the tight end position. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Miami put together a three-game touchdown streak at one point and could push for TE1 status in standard leagues as soon as next season if he further develops his chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.

More News
Our Latest Stories