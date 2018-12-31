Herndon was held to an eight-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England. He finishes his rookie season with 502 yards and four touchdowns on 39 catches.

Though he ended it with a whimper, Herndon gave Jets fans plenty of reason for optimism after years of ineptitude at the tight end position. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Miami put together a three-game touchdown streak at one point and could push for TE1 status in standard leagues as soon as next season if he further develops his chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.