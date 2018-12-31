Jets' Chris Herndon: Tops 500 yards as rookie
Herndon was held to an eight-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 38-3 loss to New England. He finishes his rookie season with 502 yards and four touchdowns on 39 catches.
Though he ended it with a whimper, Herndon gave Jets fans plenty of reason for optimism after years of ineptitude at the tight end position. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Miami put together a three-game touchdown streak at one point and could push for TE1 status in standard leagues as soon as next season if he further develops his chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.
More News
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Career-high yardage total in loss•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Three catches Week 15•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Quiet in Buffalo•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Two catches in Tennessee•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Catches seven balls in Week 12•
-
Jets' Chris Herndon: Team-high receiving yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...