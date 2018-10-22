Herndon caught four of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

Herndon's starting to make a name for himself with a touchdown in back-to-back games. He scored from 12 yards out in the first quarter in Week 7, and the rookie tight end should continue to see heavy involvement in New York's passing attack with the injury bug biting some of the team's other skill players. Herndon will try to stretch his touchdown streak to three contests against the Bears in Week 8.