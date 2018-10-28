Jets' Chris Herndon: Touchdowns in three straight
Herndon caught one of two targets for a 16-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Herndon made his lone reception count, getting into the end zone for the third consecutive week. The rookie tight end is starting to work his way onto the redraft league radar, and he should certainly have the attention of keeper and dynasty-league owners given his recent touchdown binge. He'll look to extend his touchdown streak in Week 9 against the Dolphins.
