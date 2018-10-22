Herndon caught four of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

Herndon's starting to make a name for himself with touchdowns in back-to-back games. He scored from 12 yards out in the first quarter here, and the rookie tight end should continue to see heavy involvement in New York's passing game with the injury bug biting some of the team's other skill position players. Herndon will try to stretch his touchdown streak to three games against the Bears in Week 8.