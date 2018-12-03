Herndon caught two of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.

Herndon finished second to Robby Anderson (48) in receiving yardage, as quarterback Josh McCown threw for just 128 yards. The rookie tight end has emerged as perhaps the most consistent receiving option in New York's underwhelming passing game, so he should have some appeal in deeper formats when his team travels to Buffalo in Week 14.