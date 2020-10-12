Herndon caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Arizona.

Herndon finished second on the team in receiving yards, though that's more an indictment on the rest of New York's offense besides Jamison Crowder (116 yards and a touchdown) than a compliment to Herndon. The 2018 fourth-rounder was viewed as a popular third-year sleeper coming off an injury-riddled sophomore season following a promising rookie campaign, but like most of New York's offense, Herndon's showing no signs of waking up. He has 13 catches for 98 yards heading into a Week 6 clash with the Chargers, and six of those grabs came in the season opener.