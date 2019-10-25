Herndon (hamstring) will be limited at Friday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Herndon will practice Friday for the third straight day, but he will remain limited, and Costello suggests he will not be ready to play just yet. The Jets' final injury report will reveal whether Herndon has any chance to take the field in Week 8, or remain sidelined for another game.

