Jets' Chris Herndon: Working back from knee surgery

Herndon (knee) is considered week-to-week in his recovery from a torn MCL, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Herndon is expected to compete for the starting tight end job to start the regular season once he returns from his knee injury. The team hasn't given any indication of exactly when the rookie will be back, but it seems a safe bet to assume he'll be a full go when training camp rolls around in a couple months.

