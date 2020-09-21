Hogan (ribs) did not suffer any broken bones during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hogan hauled in six of eight targets for 75 yards before being forced out of Sunday's contest. The 32-year-old has already exceeded his total receiving yardage from 2019, and it's encouraging to see that he could avoid missing any time due to his ribs injury. With Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) both nursing injuries, Hogan could be in line for another major role at Indianapolis in Week 3, if he's able to take the field.