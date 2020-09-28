Hogan failed to haul in any of his three targets in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.

Perhaps Hogan was still bothered by the rib injury that forced him out of last week's loss but gutted it out with all of New York's other injuries at the wide receiver position. Whatever the reason, he posted a goose egg here, further cementing that nobody on New York's offense can be trusted in fantasy with the team struggling mightily in all facets at the moment. Hogan has nowhere to go but up when the Broncos come to town for Thursday Night Football in Week 4.