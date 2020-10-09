Hogan (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Hogan will take an injury designation into the weekend after the ribs and knee issues resulted in him being listed as a limited participant on practice reports Wednesday through Friday. The wideout has been a mainstay on the injury report throughout the season, but he hasn't missed any games or lost out on much playing time as a result. He's played 80 or more percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Jets' four games to date, hauling in 11 of 23 targets for 98 yards.