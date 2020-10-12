Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Hogan is nursing a high-ankle sprain, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Hogan's injury, which forced him out of Sunday's loss against the Cardinals, will almost certainly cause him to miss time and could result in his placement on short-term IR. The veteran wideout is scheduled to undergo further tests to see if his ankle sustained additional damage. Hogan handled at least 80 percent of offensive snaps during the Jets' first four games of the season, so his loss is a notable blow to the team's already-depleted receiving corps.